Yamamoto & Marlins Shutout Cardinals 6-0

The Cardinals have seen way too much of Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. The right handed pitcher shutout the Cards for the second straight time on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium in a 6-0 Marlins victory. Yamamoto pitched seven shutout innings on Tuesday, just like he did last Wednesday, June 12 in Miami in a 9-0 Marlins shutout win. The Cardinals could muster just two hits in this latest game, a double by Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in the 3rd inning and a single from Dexter Fowler in the 7th inning.

The Marlins broke a scoreless game open in the 5th inning when Starlin Castro homered off Flaherty to make it 1-0 Miami. Brian Anderson hit a two run home run in the 7th inning off Flaherty to make it 3-0 Marlins. Miami (26-45) added three more runs in the 8th inning off the Cardinals bullpen to build a 6-0 lead. The Cardinals loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th on two walks and a hit batsman, but Paul Goldschmidt popped out to second to end the threat.

Flaherty takes the loss to fall to 4-4 on the season. Yamamoto is 2-0 in his rookie year, both wins coming over the Cardinals (37-35).