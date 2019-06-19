13-year-old, 15-year-old charged in Winston-Salem shooting that left man in critical condition

Two teens have been charged after a shooting injured a man in Winston-Salem Monday night.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, Winston-Salem police confirmed to FOX8.

Officers were called to Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue at 9:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers found Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Texas, on the ground with an injury that appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Bonner was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Because of their ages, the names of the juveniles will not be released.

Winston-Salem police are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the shooting.

