Body pulled from Mississippi River identified as missing 70-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police confirmed Wednesday that a body pulled from the Mississippi River was that of a missing 70-year-old man.

According to a police spokesman, George Huber was reported missing from his home on the morning of Sunday, June 16.

Huber’s 2011 Honda CRV was discovered Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks Park. The vehicle was loaded onto a tow truck and taken away.

Also Tuesday, the St. Louis Fire Department, St. Louis County Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a river rescue call around 4:30 p.m. near the park. Their efforts quickly shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

County police said Huber suffered from depression and posed a danger to himself.