CAHOKIA, Ill. – Police were called to a home in Cahokia overnight after reports of gunfire.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a residence on Richard Drive near Kay Street.

Several bullets shattered the front glass window. The damage is visible from the street.

According to police, the people who live there were sleeping at the time.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.