Car crashes into south county condo, displacing residents

Posted 5:44 am, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45AM, June 19, 2019

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. – A driver was arrested after crashing his car into a south county condominium Tuesday night.

The accident happened just before midnight on Forder Gardens Place Drive.

According to police, the resident who lives in the condo won’t be allowed back for some time because of the extent of damages.

Residents of two other condos in the building were temporarily evacuated as a precaution, as the car was removed from the building.

Police have not released circumstances surrounding the drivers’ arrest.

 

