Edwardsville man sentenced for taking nude photos of toddler

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 31-year-old Edwardsville man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday on child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Tyler Seibold pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment in March 2019 for production of child pornography.

Prosecutors said a joint investigation by the FBI and Illinois State Police’s Forensic Computer Crime Unit determined a computer with an IP address assigned to Seibold had downloaded multiple images and videos of child pornography several times between November 2017 and May 2018.

In June 2018, federal agents obtained a search warrant and went to Seibold’s home. They took several cellphones, computers, and other data storage devices. Authorities discovered self-produced photos of a nude 3-year-old girl.

Investigators learned Seibold knew the child and contacted the young girl’s parents. The child told her parents that Seibold exposed himself to her as well.

Following his prison term, Seibold must serve 10 years of supervised release and undergo sex offender treatment. He won’t be allowed to own or possess any cameras or visual recording devices. Any interaction with minor females will have to be supervised.