ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Rebecca Edelmayer, Director of Scientific Engagement at the Alzheimer's Association, joins the show to discuss her research in fighting Alzheimer's and promote an Alzheimer's research event at the Science Center.

The event will be from 5:00-8:00 P.M on Wednesday, June 19.

To register, call 314-801-0427 or email slloraine@alz.org