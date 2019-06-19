NASCAR truck racing comes through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Jordan Anderson of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series joins the show to explain the growth in the truck series along with a big race coming to St. Louis in August.

