Strong storms expected through Wednesday evening

ST. LOUIS - The dry weather didn’t last long. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for most of Wednesday. A few strong to severe storms are possible, bringing hail, strong wind gusts, and some heavy bursts of rain. Highs in the low low 80°s.
See the current weather radar here.
River Update
River Update

Click the link for the latest river levels and forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=LSX