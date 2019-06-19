Strong storms expected through Wednesday evening

Posted 12:57 pm, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, June 19, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The dry weather didn’t last long. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for most of Wednesday.  A few strong to severe storms are possible, bringing hail, strong wind gusts, and some heavy bursts of rain.  Highs in the low low 80°s.

See the current weather radar here.

Grab our apps to stay up to date with the forecast and to  receive severe weather alerts:

News App

  • Get breaking news alerts and see live video on your device. Download FOX 2’s news app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple.

Weather App

  • Watch the radar and get storm alerts. Download FOX 2’s weather app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple 

River Update

Click the link for the latest river levels and forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=LSX°

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.