Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Urban League of St. Louis wants to help you get to work this summer. The organization is holding a hiring fair in Florissant today, Wednesday June 19th.

More than 40 companies will be at the event including BJC Healthcare, Ameren, the Chesterfield Police Department and Bethesda.

The event will run from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley.