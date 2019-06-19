Three staffers suspended at St. Louis County jail after latest death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Three St. Louis County Jail staffers have been suspended after the death of an inmate.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch a nurse refused to come to the inmate's cell after he complained of pain an autopsy showed he died of a Perforated Ulcer.

County Executive Sam Page says he's appointing new members to a board to advise county officials about the jail, including a doctor, a clergy member, and a former inmate.