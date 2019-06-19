Tim’s Travels: Celebrate summer with Soulard ‘Art in the Garden’ Tour this weekend

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Soulard is celebrating summer by showcasing some of the neighborhood`s most beautiful, private gardens.

Saturday, June 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Soulard Restoration Group will host its annual 'Art in the Garden' self-guided walking tour.

The tour will feature eight private gardens - with each garden hosting local musicians providing an entertaining backdrop and a local artist to creating an original work of art live, inspired by the environment around them.

Soulard 'Art in the Garden' Tour
Saturday, June 22
9am-3pm
Tour begins at Soulard Station (1911 S 12th St)
Tickets: $22
www.soulard.org

