× TKO: Blues Don’t Need An Award, They’ve Got The Cup

The Blues were well-represented at the NHL Awards show on Wednesday night. But the only winner was Ryan O’Reilly with the Selke Trophy handed out to the best defensive forward. Jordan Binnington (rookie), Craig Berube (coach), Doug Armstrong (GM), O’Reilly (Lady Bing), all missed out on their respective awards. But as TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) reminds everyone, who cares when you have The Cup.