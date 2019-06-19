Voices heat up at the Sound Music Competition Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Sheldon Concert Hall is about to heat up as they host the final round of the 2nd annual St. Louis Sound Music Competition.

Will Dewitt, the co-producer of the competition, joins the show to discuss all event information including the what kind of music can be heard.

Singers will be performing a wide choice of genres from Rock, R&B and Pop to Country or Hip Hop.

The event will be held June 26th at 7:30 P.M. General admission tickets are $20 and be purchased by calling 314-534-1111 or at TheSheldon.org.