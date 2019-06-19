Vote your Cardinals into the All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - We are nearing the MLB's "Mid-Summer Classic" and your hometown Cardinals need your vote to be there. Marketing Manager Melissa Tull and Fredbird joined us today to explain the voting process and the team's need of fan support this summer.

Fans can vote up to 5 times per day at Cardinals.com/vote until 3:00 P.M on Friday.

Fans who vote online will receive a special ticket offer and will be entered in to win all-inclusive tickets to an upcoming game.

#TheLouToTheLand is the special hashtag that fans can use to help get their favorite players to Cleveland for the big game.