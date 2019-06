Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS. Mo. - Elisa Bender, with Hispanic Festival, Inc., joins the show to tell us about the Fiesta in Florissant.

The event will consist of live entertainment, foods, clothing and crafts, all authentic Latin American countries.

The event will be held on June 22nd from 10:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. and June 23rd from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.

For more information, visit hispanicfestivalstl.com.