ST. LOUIS, Mo. - June 19th officially marks World Sickle Cell Day. Rosemary Britts of the American Red Cross and Teara Norris, a Sickle Cell patient, join the show to explain the disease and the new Missing Types Campaign; a way to get more people to donate blood to patients.
World Sickle Cell day spreads awareness for blood donations
-
Nerve stimulation therapy lessens disability in stroke patients, research finds
-
First African-American man elected to Missouri state Senate in 20 years reflects on freshman session
-
Treatment for certain melanoma patients shows promise
-
Doctors have more time than thought to treat stroke patients, study suggests
-
New study shows suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose health risk
-
-
In world first, HIV-positive woman donates kidney to HIV-positive recipient
-
Virginia mother takes to Facebook to find kidney for her 12-year-old son
-
Liquid blood, urine found inside prehistoric 42,000-year-old foal
-
SSM Health Medical Minute: Knowing the signs of Stroke Can Save a Life
-
Connecticut girl designs Medi Teddy to reduce anxiety for pediatric patients
-
-
Human health can be ‘mostly sustained’ for a year in space, NASA Twins Study concludes
-
Deaths from dementia have more than doubled in US, report says
-
London patient might be second to be cured of HIV