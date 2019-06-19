World Sickle Cell day spreads awareness for blood donations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - June 19th officially marks World Sickle Cell Day. Rosemary Britts of the American Red Cross and Teara Norris, a Sickle Cell patient, join the show to explain the disease and the new Missing Types Campaign; a way to get more people to donate blood to patients.

