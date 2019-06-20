Belleville man charged with attempted murder of police officer

Posted 3:43 pm, June 20, 2019, by

Darnacio Johnson

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Belleville man with the attempted murder of a Swansea police officer.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred June 18.

Darnacio Johnson, 19, is accused of firing a Ruger SR-9 handgun at Officer Gary Reuter.

Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful possession of a stolen car, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.