Belleville man charged with attempted murder of police officer

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Belleville man with the attempted murder of a Swansea police officer.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred June 18.

Darnacio Johnson, 19, is accused of firing a Ruger SR-9 handgun at Officer Gary Reuter.

Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful possession of a stolen car, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.