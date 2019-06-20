Blue lobster now traveling to St. Louis Aquarium after Stanley Cup win

Eastham, Mass. – A rare blue lobster is traveling to Missouri from Massachusetts after a Stanley Cup win. A restaurant owner is donating the lobster to St. Louis instead of serving it.

“It’s official, Little Blue (Stanley!) has left the building! He is now on his way to his new home, St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, where we hope he lives a long and happy life! Thank you to Erin Clark, Director of Animal Projects at the Aquarium, for helping to arrange his departure (and accompany him home!) and thank you to the city of St. Louis for their many kind comments and gratitude. We look forward to visiting your city and seeing Little Blue in his new home very soon!” writes Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar on Facebook.

A couple of St. Louisans who spend their summers in Cape Cod visited the rare crustacean. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station posted this update to Facebook, “We think he’s definitely feeling the love from the STL! Mary and Brad are lifelong St. Louisans who now summer in Cape Cod. They thought it only appropriate to personally visit our new friend at Arnold’s Lobster & Clam Bar to let him know what a great city he is going to and to wish him a bon voyage from Cape Cod to his new home in our aquarium.”

Nathan Nickerson III almost couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw an unexpected pop of color in his seafood shipment. It was one of many lobsters ordered by his restaurant, Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar, in Eastham, Massachusetts — except this one was blue.

“I said, ‘I think we have something special here.’ I couldn’t believe the color,” Nickerson told CNN. “Everyone was circling around it, just wondering, ‘How did this happen?’”

Nickerson is donating the lobster to the aquarium opening later this year in St. Louis.

“I’d like to give the blue lobster to the St. Louis aquarium out of respect to the St. Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class,” Nickerson said. “We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe.”

Though many people have urged him to release the lobster back into the wild, Nickerson said he doesn’t think that’s feasible because the waters surrounding Cape Cod have a sandy bottom. This would probably be hard for a lobster to survive in.

“There’s no place for the lobster to hide. They like rocky bottoms, and also there are thousands of lobster traps out there now,” Nickerson said. “I’m sure it’s going to get picked up again.”

Blue lobsters are extremely rare

About 1 of every 2 million lobsters is blue, the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute says.

Lobsters are typically reddish brown or greenish brown, and the rare blue coloration of this one comes from a genetic defect that causes the creature to overproduce a particular protein, according to the lobster institute.

“Lobsters are incredible creatures,” Nickerson said. “They can live down hundreds, thousands of feet in the water, where it’s so cold.”