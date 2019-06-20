× Goldschmidt’s Homer Lifts Cards to Extra Inning Win

Paul Goldschmidt’s 11th inning home run was the winning hit for the Cardinals in a 2-1 thriller at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night. Goldschmidt’s 14th home run of the season was a 454 foot blast well over the left field wall. The Cardinals had been struggling for hits all night long. Dexter Fowler’s RBI single gave the Cards a 1-0 lead in the 5th inning. Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon threw six shutout innings, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on. Carlos Martinez allowed three straight Marlins hits to tie the game at 1-1. But Goldschmidt’s 11th inning walk off laser was the winning difference. John Gant got the win in relief to raise his record to a perfect 7-0.

The win improves the Cardinals season record to 38-35.