Joint town hall to address rising property values in St. Louis County

LEMAY, MO. – St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman along with St. Louis County Council Presiding Officer Ernie Trakas, 5th District Councilwoman Lisa Clancy is scheduled to answer questions about a jump in property taxes this year.

They will host a joint town hall will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at The Pavilion at Lemay, 305 Gregg Road, 63125.

The assessor’s office estimated last year property values were up about 15 percent leading to the higher taxes.

Councilman Trakas called the number of increases alarming