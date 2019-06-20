Lil Nas X’s new song just made the panini far greater than a sandwich

Lil Nas X isn’t trying to be a one-hit wonder.

The rapper dropped his new song titled “Panini” on Thursday ahead of the release of his debut EP “7.”

And no, “Panini” has nothing to do with sandwiches. He’s actually referencing the cartoon character Panini from “Chowder.”

“[P]anini is not about a sandwich,” Lil Nas tweeted.

It’s his second single, since his hit “Old Town Road.” He previewed the song on Instagram in April with the caption, “Sayyyyyy tooo meee,” which is part of the track’s chorus.ep

The nearly two-minute song credits several producers, but one name stands out: Kurt Cobain.

“Panini” incorporates a melody from Nirvana’s “In Bloom.”

In an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lil Nas said he had never listed to the rock band before “Panini.”

“One of the craziest things about ‘Panini,’ is it introduced me to Nirvana’s album ‘Nevermind,'” he said. “It’s like I always seen the cover but I never actually listened to it. And people was like, ‘Wow, he sampled ‘Nirvana.” I was like, no. It’s like, I didn’t realize I was using almost the exact same melody.”

Lil Nas’ EP drops Friday.