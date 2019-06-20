Lincoln County reopening Faria murder case after Hupp’s plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. - Pam Hupp submitted an Alford plea Wednesday. She admits that the state of Missouri has enough evidence to convict her of the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger. She shot him to death in her home. Now, FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes confirms Lincoln County is reopening the case surrounding the murder of Betsy Faria.

In December 2011, Betsy Faria was stabbed to death in her Lincoln County home. FOX 2 was the only station to cover the 2013 trial in which a jury convicted Betsy’s husband, Russ Faria. We reported on the evidence kept from the jury, such as Faria’s life insurance proceeds signed into Hupp’s name days before the murder.

Our coverage led to a new trial in 2015. A judge found Russ Faria not guilty while raising questions about Pam Hupp’s possible involvement.

We continued our reporting, including investigating the bizarre death of Hupp’s mother—her unexplained fall through the railings of a third-floor balcony—and her life insurance proceeds.

St. Charles County prosecutors say Hupp wanted to escape the heat, so she plotted the murder of a random person. So, she planned to frame Russ Faria.

Hupp will spend the rest of her life in prison after admitting that prosecutors had evidence to convict her of killing a Gumpenberger. She could have faced the death penalty if convicted of the first-degree murder of 33-year-old.