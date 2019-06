× Man shot after opening front door of Hazelwood home

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach at his home Thursday morning.

According to police, the man heard a knock on his door on North Hanley Road near Gwin Drive around 12:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Investigators have no suspects or motive. Turn on FOX2 for the latest update.