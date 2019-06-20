× Maryland Heights officer shot while working a car-burglary, suspect in custody

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody after a Maryland Heights police officer was shot early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. when the officer confronted an armed suspect while working on a car-burglary near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive.

The officer was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threating injuries.

According to police two suspects were taken into custody.

