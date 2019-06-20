Maryland Heights officer shot while working a car-burglary, suspect in custody

Posted 5:12 am, June 20, 2019, by

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Two people were taken into custody after a Maryland Heights police officer was shot early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. when the officer confronted an armed suspect while working on a car-burglary near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive.

The officer was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threating injuries.

According to police two suspects were taken into custody.

More details will be posted as this story develops.  Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.