Metro’s Most Wanted: Mother thinks someone in the neighborhood knows who killed her son

ST. LOUIS – A young man shot and killed just blocks from his childhood home. St. Louis police said they’re still looking for the killer. The victim’s mother insists someone knows what happened to her son.

Patricia Riche said her son, Travon, had dreams of becoming a police officer. But those dreams were cut short April 8.

Patricia said Travon was hanging out with his cousins at the corner of Keokuk and Gustine—across the street from Amberg Park—when he was shot. He was 23.

She knows people saw what happened but getting that information is a different story.

“Getting people to talk is hard. Family that was over there; there were over 50 people in the park and everyone fled. All adults fled,” she said.

Patricia said Travon grew up in that neighborhood, had friends in the neighborhood, and walked those streets every day. No, she said, it’s like none of it mattered.

“It’s heartbreaking that people in the community, same race, don’t care about people in the community, don’t care about where they live. They won’t even talk. They don’t care about him,” she said.

Travon left behind a three-year-old daughter. His mother is begging for someone to give police the information they need to catch the killer.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Travon’s murder. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.