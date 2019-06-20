Museum to unveil ‘major artifact’ from Lincoln’s life

American politician Abraham Lincoln (1809 - 1865). Original Artwork:Daguerreotype attributed to Nicholas Shepherd. (Photo by Nicholas Shepherd/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois historians have planned a ceremony to unveil a “major artifact” from Abraham Lincoln’s life.

The artifact will be presented Thursday morning at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Museum director Alan Lowe and others will preside.

Officials aren’t saying what the artifact is. But a news release says the item “links together” Lincoln’s “Springfield friendships, his compassion for wounded soldiers and the mystery of Lincoln’s religious beliefs.”

Positive publicity has been hard to come by for the 12-year-old shrine in the 16th president’s hometown. A budget crisis has hurt it. A battle over controlling it ended with a law making it a stand-alone agency in 2017.

And last year its fundraising foundation announced difficulty paying a $9 million balance on a 2007 loan to buy Lincoln artifacts.

