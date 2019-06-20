Police questioning man in fatal shooting at Walgreens

CHICAGO, Ill. – Police are questioning a man in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman inside a Chicago Walgreens store.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells the Chicago Tribune for a story Thursday that the man turned himself in Wednesday night to investigators and is classified “as a person of interest.”

He has not been charged in last week’s slaying of Sircie Varnado on the city’s northwest side. The newspaper and WBBM-TV report that the man once worked for a security company.

Guglielmi said last week that store employees told investigators the shooting was related to a possible shoplifting incident.

The newspaper reported last week that store video shows the woman being thrown to the floor by a non-employee and shot.

