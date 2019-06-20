ST. LOUIS - James Carafano retired Army officer, Foreign Policy Expert, and Fox News contributor explains how tensions between the US and Iran have been on the rise since the United States pulled out of the nuclear agreement.
Rising tension between the US and Iran
-
US releases video it claims shows Iran removing unexploded mine from Gulf tanker
-
Iran shoots down U.S. drone
-
US sending 1,000 additional troops to Middle East amid Iran tensions
-
Iran says it will break the uranium stockpile limit agreed under nuclear deal in 10 days
-
Dow tumbles more than 600 points after China retaliates with higher tariffs
-
-
Trump administration announces all countries importing Iranian oil will be subject to US sanctions
-
US, South Korea scale back joint military drills ‘to reduce tension’ with North Korea
-
US and Russian warships nearly collide in the Pacific
-
Drinking very hot tea almost doubles risk of cancer, new study says
-
Drinking very hot tea almost doubles risk of cancer, new study says
-
-
The bond market is freaking out. Here’s why that matters
-
Blues GM ‘colorfully instructed’ Boston’s ice crew to get to work
-
US economy added only 75,000 jobs in May