Search continues for Amanda Jones as detectives oversee excavation in Hillsboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Crime scene detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office oversaw an excavation Thursday in connection with the disappearance of Amanda Jones.

Jones was reported missing in August 2005. She had gone to the Hillsboro Civic Center to meet the man she believed to be the father of her unborn child. Jones was days away from giving birth when she disappeared, leaving her family with more questions than answers.

On May 19, a private group conducted a search of the civic center property and surrounding area at the behest of Amanda Jones’ family. Search dogs picked up spots where human remains might have been buried.

Last week, Jefferson County authorities went to the area to dig around the property where the dogs detected remains. They found nothing at the first site. The second location was mostly clay, so detectives returned Thursday with a backhoe to carefully remove the layers of dirt and soil.

All this time, search dogs were brought back to the area. The sheriff’s office said the dogs continued to indicate the possibility of human remains.

Unfortunately, nothing was found at the second site and there was no additional evidence pointing to a burial.