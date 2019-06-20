× St. Charles teen still missing after nearly a month

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find a missing teen. Madison Wheeler, 16, was last seen at her home in Saint Charles, Missouri on May 28. They say that authorities believe she may still be in the St. Charles area.

Madison is described as 5′ 3″ inches tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Madison is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Saint Charles County Police Department at 1-636-949-3000.