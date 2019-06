Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The 9th Annual St. Louis Jude Home Giveaway floor signing took place in St. Charles, Missouri.

The brand new $487,000 home built by Payne Family Homes is just three weeks away from completion.

Reserve your Early Bird tickets by Friday, June 28 to be eligible for a baseball suite for a 2020 season game cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals in addition to the Dream Home.

Tickets are available now by visiting dreamhome.org or 1-800-667-3394