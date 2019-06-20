St. Louis abortion clinic to defy state over pelvic exam

Posted 11:09 am, June 20, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri’s only abortion clinic, already facing the threat of losing its license, says it will defy the state by refusing to perform a required pelvic examination days before an abortion.

A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman confirmed a CBS News report that as of Thursday the St. Louis clinic no longer performs the exam during a consultation at least 72 hours before an abortion, as required by the state health department. Planned Parenthood calls the requirement “disrespectful and dehumanizing.”

Doctors do perform a pelvic exam at the time of the abortion procedure.

The state didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The health department let the clinic’s license lapse effective May 31, but a judge said the state must either approve or deny the license. A decision could be announced at a court hearing Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.