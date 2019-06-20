St. Louis County Target store ‘up skirt’ suspect wanted by police

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Police are searching for a man who is accused of placing a cell phone under a woman’s skirt at Target. They have released pictures of the man in an attempt to identify him.

Town and Country Police say that a Target loss prevention employee spotted the man following a woman around the store. When she bent over he was spotted placing his cellphone under her skirt.

The man was wearing a “Fox” t-shirt and left in a newer model white Mazda 3. Please police at 314-587-2866 if you can identify this person.

