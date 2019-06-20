St. Louis Police need your help in search for West Florissant homicide suspects.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two victims were shot in West Florissant on June 15th and officials are looking for the suspects.

The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple puncture wounds. The second victim has a puncture wound in the leg and is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The St. Louis Police Department needs your help to find the suspects in the video attached.

If you have information you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SLMPD Mobile App.