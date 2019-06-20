Suburban St. Louis officer shot in leg; 2 suspects arrested

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A suburban St. Louis police officer is being treated at a hospital after he was shot twice while watching a parking lot for car break-ins.

Two suspects are in custody after the shooting early Thursday in Maryland Heights.

Police Chief Bill Carson said the 38-year-old officer was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer has been with the department for nine years.

Carson said two officers were part of a special assignment working to reduce car break-ins. He said several guns have been stolen from cars in the area and officers were watching parking lots to catch the perpetrators.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the wounded officer’s partner returned fire but did not hit anyone.

