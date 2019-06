× SUV rear-ended EMS vehicle on Vandeventer Avenue

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Fire Department EMS vehicle was involved in an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

According to police, a driver crashed into the rear of the EMS vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Vandeventer Avenue at St. Louis Avenue.

We are told the EMS vehicle was stopped at a red light at the time.

No word of any serious injuries.