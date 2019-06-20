President Trump approved military strikes on Iran, but then abruptly pulled back — this coming after Iran shot down a US Navy drone with a missile, according to The New York Times.
Trump pulls back on approved military strikes on Iran
US releases video it claims shows Iran removing unexploded mine from Gulf tanker
US sending 1,000 additional troops to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Iran says it will break the uranium stockpile limit agreed under nuclear deal in 10 days
Iran shoots down U.S. drone
Trump administration announces all countries importing Iranian oil will be subject to US sanctions
Former US-North Korea envoy says White House approved plan to pay $2 million to free American student
Mueller says charging Trump not an option special counsel could consider
Watch video replay of Robert Mueller’s statement on Russian election interference
US oil prices hit $60 a barrel for the first time since November
Deal struck to pass $19 billion disaster relief package without border funds
White House Military Office, Navy officials emailed about moving USS John McCain before Trump Japan visit
Rising tension between the US and Iran
China strikes back at United States with higher tariffs on American goods