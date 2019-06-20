Vaccinations recommended after Union fast food worker discovered with Hepatitis A

Posted 11:56 am, June 20, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that an employee who works at the Jack in the Box located at the Bourbeuse River Access in Union, Missouri has Hepatitis A.

The Franklin County Health Department discovered that the employee worked while infected on  June 9th and 10th.

Anyone who purchased food or drinks at this Jack in the Box on those dates is recommended to receive vaccination by June 23rd.

Free vaccinations will be given out at 414 East Main Street in Union on June 21st from 8:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. and June 22nd from 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

