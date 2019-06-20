Walk to Defeat ALS this Saturday in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The weather is looking good this weekend so it's time to lace up your walking shoes and hit the pavement for a very good cause.

The Walk To Defeat A-L-S is Saturday, June 22 stepping off in the upper Muny parking lot and last year, the walk raised $425,000. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig's Disease. It robs people of their ability to walk, move, talk, swallow and even breathe.

Maureen Hill the president and CEO of the ALS Association of St. Louis joined FOX 2 to discuss what we can expect.

FOX 2 is the proud sponsor

2019 Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday in the Upper Muny Parking Lot

Registration: 8:30am

Walk Begins: 10:00am

www.ALSA-STL.org

1-888-873-8539