Walmart shoplifter takes Slidell PD on a high-speed chase because he ‘didn’t know police could follow him to another state…’

SLIDELL, LA. – Police arrested a man after he dragged a Slidell Police officer with his vehicle and attempted to run over another officer, after shoplifting from Walmart.

On Tuesday, June 18, Slidell Police were called to the Walmart at 39142 Natchez Drive, about a shoplifting in progress.

There, they found the suspect, 51-year-old Robert E. Myers, of Picayune, Mississippi, attempting to flee the scene.

Two officers approached Myers while he was sitting inside of his 1996 Ford F-150 pickup truck, in the parking lot.

They asked Myers to step out and speak with them, but Myers refused and placed the truck in drive in an attempt to leave.

One officer tried to stop Myers, at which time he was dragged for a short distance through the Walmart parking lot.

The officer was able to release himself from the vehicle and push away to prevent being run over.

As Myers aggressively accelerated through the Walmart parking lot, he attempted to run over another officer, who was able to maneuver out of the path of Myers’ truck.

Other officers responding to the scene spotted Myers on Gause Boulevard as he was attempting to get onto I-10.

Slidell Police officers chased Myers into Mississippi, where he ultimately lost control of his truck on Highway 607.

After the crash, Myers was taken into custody.

Myers told Slidell Police officers that he didn’t think they could chase him into a different state. Police say, Myers was sadly mistaken.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, who assisted Slidell Police during the pursuit, booked Myers for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and no insurance.

Once Myers satisfies those charges, he will be extradited back to Louisiana where he will face multiple charges from Slidell Police, including third offense felony theft, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, no insurance, and driving with a suspended license.

Myers suffered minor injuries during the crash.

No Slidell Police officers were injured during the incident.