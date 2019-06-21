Albert Pujols gives emotional press conference before first game back at Busch in 8 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Albert Pujols reporters a lot of stories about coming up in the baseball during an emotional press conference Friday.

Albert Pujols returns for his first game in St. Louis since leaving the Cardinals to sign a $240 million contract with the Angels before the 2012 season. The slugger won three NL MVP awards and made nine All-Star teams with the Cardinals, leading them to World Series championships in 2006 and 2011. Pujols, sixth on the career list with 645 home runs, batted .328 with 455 doubles, 445 homers and 1,329 RBIs in 1,705 games for St. Louis. He is scheduled to meet the media at Busch Stadium before the opener of an interleague series.