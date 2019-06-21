Strong thunderstorms expected Friday morning and afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There will be some fast moving storms moving in late Friday morning until early afternoon. A complex of storms is likely to track from northwest to southeast across the region.

The most likely areas to be affected will be along and north of Interstate 70 in Missouri and Interstate 64 in Illinois, so roughly from metro STL to the north and northeast.

For early Monday, skies will be partly cloudy, and it will be warm and increasingly humid. Temperatures will warm through the 70s. The biggest concern with these storms will be strong winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will drop from midday highs in the mid-80s back into the 70s.

Additional storms are possible late this afternoon into tonight.

See the current weather radar here.

Grab our apps to stay up to date with the forecast and to receive severe weather alerts:

Get breaking news alerts and see live video on your device. Download FOX 2’s news app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple.

Watch the radar and get storm alerts. Download FOX 2’s weather app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple