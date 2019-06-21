Blues offering free Stanley Cup wallpaper for your phone, tablet or computer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Need another way to celebrate the St. Louis Blues first Stanley Cup win? The team is offering digital wallpapers for your phone, tablet, or desktop.  There are eight styles to choose from. The Blues this season won the first championship in the history of the franchise that began in 1967.

Grab the wallpapers here:

A group led by St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman now owns 100 percent of the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Stillman on Wednesday announced the purchase of remaining shares of the team from Sports Capital Holdings LLC, which owned the Blues from 2006-2012. The NHL Board of Governors approved the transaction at its annual June meeting in Las Vegas.

There are 16 members of Stillman’s St. Louis-area ownership group. He will remain team chairman and governor.

Stillman calls it the best possible outcome for the organization, city and fans: “Our all-local ownership group acquired the Blues in 2012 with two overriding goals: Win a Stanley Cup for St. Louis, and secure the long-term health of the franchise.”

The Blues this season won the first championship in the history of the franchise that began in 1967.

