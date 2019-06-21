Watch LIVE: Planned Parenthood clinic abortion license court ruling

Celebrate National Smoothie Day with Smoothie King

Posted 9:31 am, June 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS -  Smoothie King's goal is to give free smoothies to 1 million smoothie king fans!

Guests who use their healthy rewards app with a purchase of a smoothie on Friday, June 21 will have a free* 20-ounce smoothie loaded onto their app for use June 22 through June 27.

This celebratory offer is available from open to close at all Smoothie King locations system-wide, but only on June 21, so be sure to visit Friday to enjoy your favorite blend before the holiday ends.

SMOOTHIE TIPS:

· Always start with fresh whole fruits and vegetables.

· Use ripe bananas for extra sweetness.

· Frozen fruit blends better and also create a thick and icy cold smoothie.

· Adding vegetables, like spinach, to a fruit smoothie can be delicious and extra add nutrients.

