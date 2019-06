Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - June 21st marks the start of summer and the longest day of the year. On this day people world-wide will participate in the annual Alzheimer's Association's "The Longest Day" fundraising event.

Betsy Morgan Brown, one of the managers of the events, joins the show to discuss the more than 100 events and activities planned around the St. Louis area.

To learn more about the Longest Day, visit alz.org/thelongestday.