False-alarm at Busch Stadium delays Cardinals-Angels game

Posted 8:52 pm, June 21, 2019

ST LOUIS, MO - JUNE 21: Michael Wacha #52 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 21, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Friday night’s Cardinals-Angels game was delayed suffered an unexpected delay in the bottom of the first inning when the emergency alarm was tripped.

Matt Carpenter was in the batter’s box when the alarm sounded.

The automated public address announcer informed fans of an emergency and asked that they clear the stands.

The Angels slowly filed off the field as the umpires and managers convened near home plate to figure out the next course of action. Just as soon as fans had begun to file out to the concourse, the automated voice returned over PA system to say they could return to their seats.

The entire delay was about three minutes.

It’s unclear what caused the alarm to go off in the first place.

