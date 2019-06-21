× False-alarm at Busch Stadium delays Cardinals-Angels game

ST. LOUIS – Friday night’s Cardinals-Angels game was delayed suffered an unexpected delay in the bottom of the first inning when the emergency alarm was tripped.

Matt Carpenter was in the batter’s box when the alarm sounded.

The automated public address announcer informed fans of an emergency and asked that they clear the stands.

The Angels slowly filed off the field as the umpires and managers convened near home plate to figure out the next course of action. Just as soon as fans had begun to file out to the concourse, the automated voice returned over PA system to say they could return to their seats.

The entire delay was about three minutes.

It’s unclear what caused the alarm to go off in the first place.