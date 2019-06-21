Here’s what those white objects spotted in Midwestern skies most likely are

Dozens of people have seen white, floating objects over the northern sky near St. Louis and Kansas City Thursday night.

“Can anyone please explain the strange lights in the sky yesterday? People from Litchfield, Staunton, Grafton, Alton and many other places seen them.” writes Chrissy Wilson to FOX 2.

No one seems to know what they are. Even Kansas City’s National Weather Service office is stumped.

We honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2019

The agency said they’re above the anvil shield, which is the top of a thunderstorm further to the west that has spread outward.

Many are predicting they’re aliens, but WDAF-TV meteorologist Joe Lauria initially speculated they could be part of Project Loon with Google.

The Google project aims to bring internet access to rural and remote areas around the country by launching giant balloons into the atmosphere that send an internet signal back to people below.

But that theory was later rejected by a meteorologist who works for Project Loon. Rob Carver told WDAF-TV that the mysterious orbs in the sky aren’t from Loon at all — they’re from Raven Aerostar. The project also launches balloons into the atmosphere for long duration and navigational stratospheric missions.

A Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) project may also explain the odd objects spotted in the sky. They tweet, “Last night, DARPA launched three balloons from Cumberland, Maryland, in a flight test for the Adaptable Lighter Than Air program. Over next few days, ALTA will demonstrate capability for wind-borne navigation of a lighter-than-air vehicle over extended ranges.

Regardless, you can rest easy. It’s most likely not an alien invasion.