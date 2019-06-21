Holocaust survivor killed in hit-and-run; witness walking by did not stop to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandfather in Valley Village earlier this week.

Gennady Bolotsky died after being run over around 5:35 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue.

Bolotsky's granddaughter told KTLA he was a Holocaust survivor who had just celebrated his 91st birthday earlier this month.

The driver was heading east on Magnolia when he or she crashed into Bolotsky, who was walking north on Wilkinson inside a marked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The motorist then drove away without rendering aid.

Graphic surveillance video provided by Bolotsky's family shows a pickup plow into the elderly man in the crosswalk. The truck then pauses momentarily before proceeding to drive over Bolotsky's body as it flees the scene.

Another man crossing the street simultaneously at Magnolia witnessed the entire thing but also failed to stop and render aid, the footage shows.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported Bolotsky to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The vehicle involved was described as a white pickup truck with a white camper shell and a cargo carrier on the back.

The victim's granddaughter, Adriana Bolotsky, described him as being "silly" and "vivacious." He was on his routine morning walk with his dog and was close to returning home when he was struck, she said.

“The void never will be filled," Adriana Bolotsky said.

She added that Bolotsky had escaped Nazi occupation and fled communist Russia to come to the U.S. "to be free."

She urged the person involved in the crash to turn themselves in.

"I get you’re probably scared, but be a human, be a good person and come forward," she said.