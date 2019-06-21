× Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay cosponsors resolution to impeach President Donald Trump

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay has cosponsored a resolution to propose the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He has joined Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman of California and Congressman Al Green of Texas to cosponsor House Resolution 13: Impeaching Donald Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

“Impeachment is the only constitutionally available remedy that would directly address President Trump’s blatant and repeated attempts to obstruct justice, his repeated lies to Congress, and most importantly his lies to the American people,” writes Congressman Lacy Clay in a statement.

They’re filing the resolution over what they say is the president’s repeated attempts to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation, as outlined in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. It has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

The proposed Article of Impeachment concludes:

“Donald John Trump has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”